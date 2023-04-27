A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Whereas Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t take too kindly the question of a reporter about whether the Milwaukee Bucks’ season was a ‘failure’ after getting ejected from the 2023 NBA Playoffs by the Miami Heat, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer appeared more diplomatic in addressing the same query.

“I respect the question. I understand the question. This team has incredibly high expectations, Budenholzer said following Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ 128-126 home loss to Jimmy Butler and the Heat Wednesday night, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. ”

Budenholzer also gave props to the roster build of Milwaukee, centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“We’re disappointed. We’re frustrated. It hurts. But I said it all year, we love this team. We love these guys. I believe in them. We believe in them. We didn’t get it done tonight. But to me, just disappointed, hurt, frustrated, I think is more characteristic of how we feel about tonight.”

In Game 6, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 20 rebounds but also missed a ton of free-throws that left the door open for Miami.

There is no sugarcoating the meltdown Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks just had at the hands of the Heat. Perhaps Milwaukee could have survived the pesky Miami side if the Bucks were able to set a stronger tone by winning the series opener, but that’s now part of the retrospecting the Bucks will have in the long offseason ahead of them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have questions for themselves to answer in the months between this bitter exit and the start of another season in October.