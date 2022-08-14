If his latest workout is any indication, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to be deadlier and scarier come the 2022-23 season.

The Bucks forward is just a consistent 3-pointer away from being truly unstoppable, and he is working really hard on that aspect of his game. While it’s unlikely he’ll be Stephen Curry-good, he did show some shades of the GOAT shooter when he made seven straight triples during a recent practice.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hits 7️⃣ straight threes while showing a much improved jumper ahead of EuroBasket 😯🇬🇷 🎥 @OfficialNBABuzz pic.twitter.com/axWLgBwoJ0 — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 14, 2022

The haters will say that it’s only practice and doing it in a real game is difficult or impossible, but that’s beside the point. Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t need to make all his 3-pointers, but rather simply hit them at a higher clip. The Bucks star is a career 28.8 percent shooter from deep.

Antetokounmpo is already a two-time NBA MVP and largely considered one of the best players in the NBA today, and he did so without a consistent triple. Imagine what he can do with better shooting.

He also averaged 29.9 points per game in 2021, and that figure is only bound to increase as the Greek Freak adds more offensive weapons to his arsenal.

Perhaps fans will be able to see more of Giannis’ improved shooting in the 2022 EuroBasket. While Giannis is realistic about their chances of winning the tournament, it is definitely a great opportunity for him to show how much he has grown as a player since their latest NBA playoffs exit.

NBA teams better watch out for Giannis and keep an eye on him this offseason.