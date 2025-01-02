On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets in their first game of the new year. In a somewhat unbelievable piece of scheduling, it's already the fourth time the Nets and Bucks will have squared off this season, with Brooklyn having won two out of the first three matchups.

The Bucks recently were forced to weather a brief stretch without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup due to illness, but the Greek Freak returned on Tuesday for a come from behind road win against the Indiana Pacers.

According to the NBA's latest injury report, Antetokounmpo is currently listed as probable for Thursday's tilt with the Nets with right patella tendinopathy. Joining Antetokounmpo on the Bucks' injury report are AJ Green, who is questionable with a lumbar contusion, and Khris Middleton, who is probable due to bilateral ankle surgery recovery.

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without a host of players for this matchup, including Ben Simmons, who will miss the game due to lower back injury management.

It's already been a roller coaster of a season for the Bucks, who currently sit at 17-14, good for fifth place in the not so daunting Eastern Conference playoff picture. Milwaukee stumbled out of the gates to a 2-8 record to open up the campaign but has since found their footing. Antetokounmpo has been playing the best basketball of his career throughout the season, but increased production from role players like Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr. have helped give the former league MVP some much-needed assistance.

In any case, the Nets clash marks the beginning of a very winnable stretch of games for the Bucks, as their next two opponents are the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors, each of whom are also toward the bottom of their respective conferences.

The Bucks and Nets are set to tip off at 8:00 PM ET.