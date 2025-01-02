ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we turn our attention towards this next rivalry between Eastern Conference foes. The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in their fourth meeting on the season, Brooklyn leading the series 2-1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Brooklyn Nets are fresh off a 102-101 loss to the Orlando Magic and will visit the Toronto Raptors before continuing this current road stand in Milwaukee. They've gone just 3-7 over their last 10 games, but they're 2-1 against the Bucks this year and won the most recent meeting 111-105 just a week ago.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference and most recently beat the Indiana Pacers 120-112. They're 7-3 over their last 10 games after seeing much improvement, but they'll be hoping to even this season series as the betting favorites on their home floor where they've gone 11-5.

Here are the Nets-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Bucks Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +13.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +590

Milwaukee Bucks: -13.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 218.5 (-114)

Under: 218.5 (-106)

How To Watch Nets vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are finding occasional wins throughout this season, but they're working on stringing together victories and becoming a contender in the East's playoff picture once again. Both of their wins over Milwaukee have been impressive and while the Bucks haven't been at full-strength for either of those wins, they managed to silence both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on separate occasions. Don't sleep on the Nets' defensive abilities as they're capable of stifling much better teams than themselves.

Brooklyn also recently received former Net D'Angelo Russell from the Lakers and he should be stepping into a similar starting role that he held on this team his first time around. Of course, the Nets have since added pieces like Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson to the lineup, so Russell should have a full cast supporting him in his efforts the bring the Nets back to contention. Thomas will likely be out for this upcoming game, but it should leave the floor open for Russell to get his shots and for Cam Johnson to get hot from three.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks have an impressive 11-5 record when playing at home this season, but one of those losses came to the Brooklyn Nets just a week ago. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo during that meeting, but they're likely to have him back ahead of this one. Of course, Damian Lillard will be a crucial part of them winning this game and they're hoping he can heat up again with his long-range shooting. Against a team like the Nets, Giannis should be able to build upon his 26 PPG, 10.4 RPG, and 5.4 APG numbers against the Nets in his career.

With Khris Middleton back and healthy in the lineup, the Milwaukee Bucks are able to spread the floor more effectively and contend on the boards with his size and length. Bobby Portis is also coming into his own this season and he's currently shooting 36.7% from three. If the Bucks can continue to shoot the ball well with this oversized lineup, they should be able to cruise to a victory in this one.

Final Nets-Bucks Prediction & Pick

Despite overall team records, the Brooklyn Nets have had Milwaukee's number this season and have a chance to win their season series 3-1. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be healthy and in the lineup for this meeting, so Brooklyn's entire approach must change to try and stop the two-time NBA MVP.

It'll be interesting to see how D'Angelo Russell fits back into the scheme of his old team, but we should see him becoming a more willing scorer than he was while with the Lakers. It'll also be interesting to see how he handles this Milwaukee defense with the ball in his hands most of the time in their half-court sets.

All in all, I think the Bucks are playing with high chemistry at the moment and their defense will be the reason they win this game. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been good against the Nets throughout his career and we should be in for another big performance during this one. Let's roll with Milwaukee to win and cover the spread at home.

Final Nets-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -13.5 (-112)