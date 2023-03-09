The Milwaukee Bucks are now officially back to winning ways after securing their second straight victory on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic. They now look to make it three straight on Thursday in an Eastern Conference showdown against the Brooklyn Nets. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday have once again popped up on the injury report ahead of Thursday’s clash, but Bucks fans will be glad to know that both of their All-Stars are looking like they’re going to be good to go against the Nets.

Giannis, Jrue Holiday injury status vs. Nets

According to the official injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are both probable to play on Thursday.

Giannis is currently dealing with a non-COVID illness, which kept him out of Tuesday’s win against the Magic. It now sounds like he’s recovered from his sickness, and he should be good to go against the Nets.

Holiday, on the other hand, also sat out on Tuesday due to a neck injury. It’s also looking like a one-game absence for the 32-year-old, who is now expected to join Giannis in the starting lineup for Thursday’s matchup.

In other injury news, Jae Crowder is questionable with a right ankle problem, while Wesley Matthews and Goran Dragic remain out.

At 47-18, the Bucks are currently No. 1 in the East. They now have a 2.5-game advantage over the Boston Celtics, who are in the midst of a three-game losing skid. Another win for the Bucks on Thursday will solidify their stronghold at the top.