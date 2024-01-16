Jae Crowder is back.

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting a key veteran back in the lineup from a lengthy injury absence, with Jae Crowder set to the return against the Cleveland Cavaliers on on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Crowder has missed the last two months after core muscle surgery.

Crowder last played on Nov. 11 in an ugly loss to the Orlando Magic. He had gotten off to a solid start to the season, shooting 51.6% from 3-point range on 3.4 attempts per game. The Bucks will welcome back the 34-year-old's 3-and-D presence on a roster that could use the help on the wing.

Jae Crowder's time with Bucks

Jae Crowder re-signed with Milwaukee in the offseason on a one-year deal. He came over to the Bucks in a trade from the Phoenix Suns last season after sitting out the majority of the season. The veteran was unhappy with his role on the Suns, and the team agreed he could sit out until a suitable trade was found.

That deal finally happened in February 2023 right ahead of the trade deadline, with Phoenix initially sending Crowder to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kevin Durant blockbuster. That trade was then expanded into a four-team deal that involved Milwaukee and the Indiana Pacers.

Crowder appeared in 18 regular-season games last season for the Bucks, averaging 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.9 minutes while shooting 43.6% from 3-point land. However, his playing time dwindled in the playoffs as he really struggled in the shocking first-round series loss to the Miami Heat. The veteran forward played just 10.3 minutes per game and shot 23.1% from the field, failing to make a single 3-pointer in the process.

While last season ended on a poor note, Crowder was playing 26.7 minutes per game before this injury and was a key member of the rotation again. With Milwaukee struggling on defense for much of this season, he'll bring some much-needed toughness to the table.

The Bucks are 28-12, three games behind the first-place Boston Celtics.