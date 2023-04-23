Though the Milwaukee Bucks are the top seed in this year’s NBA Playoffs, it is their first-round opponent the Miami Heat that holds a 2-1 series lead following a spectacular Game 3 win Saturday evening. Paving the way for the eighth-seeded Heat was Jimmy Butler, who had a monster performance before being shelved midway through the third with a backside injury.

His efforts were so dominant, during a post-game media session Bucks star Jrue Holiday was asked to break down his showing and, in doing so, went on to deem his efforts as being somewhat “uncharacteristic.”

“I mean Jimmy’s going to be Jimmy. I think that he knocked down some threes today, that definitely helped. He hit, what, three in the first half which [is] a bit uncharacteristic. He usually does a lot of things in the paint, everything in the paint or at the free throw line, but knocking down threes like that definitely opens up lanes for him to drive and everything but I think another thing I can do is keep him off the offensive boards and then back cuts. I think he got me a couple of times on back cuts,” Jrue Holiday said on Jimmy Butler’s performance

In 28 minutes on the night, Jimmy Butler posted a stellar stat line of 30 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals while shooting an incredibly efficient 63.2% from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Despite the “uncharacteristic” descriptor of his performance by Jrue Holiday, the six-time All-Star has been posting tremendous averages all throughout this year’s first round, as he’s putting up 30.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals a night while shooting 60.3% from the field and 66.7% from deep.