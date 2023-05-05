A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Milwaukee Bucks did not mess around with Mike Budenholzer. Not even the fact that his brother died right in the middle of their series against the Miami Heat was enough to prevent Milwaukee from firing coach Bud just 10 days after his brother’s tragic passing. Then again, you can’t really say that this was a shocker considering how the No. 1 seeded Bucks were utterly humiliated by Jimmy Butler and the Heat in their NBA Playoffs first-round encounter.

Unfortunately for Budenholzer, he ended up being the scapegoat. This is regardless of the fact that Coach Bud led the Bucks to a title in 2021. In fact, this is far from the first time a team has given their head coach the axe not too long after winning a chip. So much so, that three out of the last four NBA champion coaches have now been let go by their respective former teams.

Three of the last four coaches to win an NBA title have been fired by their respective teams. ◻️ 2021 Bucks, Mike Budenholzer

◻️ 2020 Lakers, Frank Vogel

◻️ 2019 Raptors, Nick Nurse pic.twitter.com/iP54ScPJi3 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 4, 2023

Frank Vogel was the first one to go just two years after winning the title with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Just recently, the Toronto Raptors decided to part ways with Nick Nurse, who was the architect behind their 2019 title win. Budenholzer coached Giannis Antetokunmpo and Co. to a title two years ago, and now he too has been shown the door.

The odd man out among the bunch is Steve Kerr, who is currently still fighting for a championship this season. Kerr led the Golden State Warriors to the 2021-22 title and they are now up against the Lakers in the second round. Steve Kerr is the last man standing, so to speak, but surely, Golden State isn’t going to be firing him anytime soon. Right?