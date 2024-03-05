On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in a heavyweight clash against the Los Angeles Clippers. As a result, the Clippers, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back, were in the driver's seat for most of the game. But when push came to shove, the Clippers wilted yet again, with the Bucks taking home a 113-106 comeback victory buoyed by a stellar fourth quarter effort — with Patrick Beverley loving every bit of what had just transpired.
Beverley is the quintessential chip on his shoulder player, and wins against his former teams always tend to mean a little something extra for the feisty Bucks guard. Following their victory over the Clippers, Beverley poured salt on his former team's wounds by celebrating his win via his official Twitter account.
“😂 this one is gonna be good …… Belt 2 A$$,” Beverley wrote.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton nursing injuries, the Bucks turned Patrick Beverley to make his first start since his move to Milwaukee at the trade deadline. He immediately paid off the team's trust in him; he was the team's third-leading scorer with 12 points, and he brought in his signature tenacious brand of defense, racking up four steals while taking on difficult matchups against Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Paul George all night long.
For the Bucks, this is a signature win that proves that, despite the topsy-turvy nature of their 2023-24 season, they are still legitimate contenders. Even without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks still had Damian Lillard, a man who has haunted Harden and George in the postseason in 2014 and 2019, respectively, to lead the way (Lillard dropped 41).
For Patrick Beverley, this win over the Clippers marks the fourth time he won a game over a former team of his since landing with the Bucks. During that span, the Bucks have defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, and Chicago Bulls, and it's looking like the Beverley revenge tour is not close to an imminent end.
Meanwhile, the Clippers will not be pleased that they let this one go, even if they were the more fatigued team as they are on the second night of a back-to-back.