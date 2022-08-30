Shot-blocking, timely perimeter shots, and a good locker room presence: these are what come to mind when the name Serge Ibaka is brought up. An NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors back in 2019, Ibaka added yet another milestone to his name: surpassing Damian Lillard on the music charts.

So move over Dame D.O.L.L.A, there’s a new number one in town.

Ibaka’s record-breaking single, titled “Champion,” had amassed a total of 35,166,416 plays at the time of writing–blowing past Lillard’s record. Lillard, who started releasing music back in 2015, has had a few hits, but none bigger than “Money Ball,” which was released in 2019. However, “Money Ball” pales in comparison to Ibaka’s “Champion,” tallying a paltry 12,434,465 streams (almost a meager third of Ibaka’s number). Dame Time? Over.

.@SergeIbaka’s “Champion” with @ninhosdt has surpassed Dame DOLLA’s “Money Ball” as the most streamed song ever by an active NBA player. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dEUIbJQtSR — Boardroom (@boardroom) August 29, 2022

Ibaka’s track, featuring French artist Ninho, who is of Congolese descent like the 6’10 big man, focuses on the path to success and why it is invaluable for everyone to remember their roots.

“Many people succeed like me but forget where they come from. Art is a message, for everyone, for children, to encourage others to give back,” Ibaka told Pan-African Music in 2021.

Ibaka has had a lengthy and successful NBA career and is in good position to win his second title with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he makes sure to empower everyone who was with him throughout his journey. Maybe this is why he’s always been lauded as a good teammate.

Meanwhile, Lillard, who had a down year last season after a season-ending abdominal injury, will look to bounce back from yet another setback.