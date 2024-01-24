Doc Rivers received a bold prediction from Stephen A. Smith about his NBA coaching future after taking the Milwaukee Bucks job.

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly replacing recently fired head coach Adrian Griffin with Doc Rivers. Rivers adds stability as a veteran head coach, but he has endured struggles in the playoffs. While speaking on ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith made a bold prediction in reference to Rivers' coaching future if he fails to win a championship with Milwaukee, via ClutchPoints.

“I love Doc Rivers, love him to death. I know him personally,” Smith said. “I'm very happy for him. Here's what Doc Rivers has to understand, and if you don't say it, I'll say it. I'm saying it to him as a friend because he is a friend and I love him.

“On three occasions, he's blown a 3-1 lead. In Game 7s, his career record is 6-10 as a coach and he's lost the last five straight. This is it… if Doc Rivers, and I'm not saying this year has to be the year, but if Doc Rivers doesn't succeed at this job, my prediction is it will be his last as a head coach in the NBA.”

Doc Rivers' head coaching career

Rivers has coached the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers. He's led his teams to the playoffs on a consistent basis, but has just one championship (2007-08) and two total Finals appearances. Rivers' teams always seem to perform extremely well during the regular season, but fall short during the postseason.

It is not fair to place the blame completely on Rivers. After all, he isn't the one playing as a head coach. But a trend has started to develop and Smith thinks this will be his final opportunity to lead a team to a championship.

The good news for Rivers is that he's taking over a talented team led by stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The Bucks will have an opportunity to make an NBA Finals run in the Eastern Conference.

Regardless of whether or not you agree with Smith's take, the fact is that there will be no shortage of pressure on Doc Rivers to win.