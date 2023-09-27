The Milwaukee Bucks have completed a blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and right away there is a ton of anticipation for the season as training camp and preseason rapidly approaches, leaving many fans asking when he will make his debut with the team.

We now know that Damian Lillard will make his debut alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Oct. 26 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This would have been a highly-anticipated matchup regardless, with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks going up against the reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the 76ers, but when you add Lillard to the equation, it gets even more excitement.

The move for Lillard shows that the Bucks are all in to win a title in the 2023-2024 season. It is notable because Antetokoumpo has not signed an extension with the Bucks, and the Lillard addition could convince him to stay long-term.

Looking at just this season, the trade makes the Bucks a stronger title contender than they were before, in the eyes of many. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are viewed as in the same tier as well, with the Miami Heat potentially being in the conversation too.

However, the Heat losing out on Lillard after he expressed that Miami was his desired destination is a bit of a blow. The team is still strong, however, and is coming off of a season in which they went to the NBA Finals.

It will be interesting to see how Lillard fits in with his new team this season.