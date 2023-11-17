The 2023-24 NBA in-season tournament has officially begun. Our NBA odds series continues with a Bucks-Hornets prediction and pick.

With more questions than answers in the first couple weeks of play, it seems the Milwaukee Bucks have gotten back on track. Winning back-to-back games, the Bucks are fresh off of their biggest win of the season. Damian Lillard highlighted the 16 blowout win on the road in Toronto. Without co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lillard went off for 37 points and a season-high 13 assists. As Antetokounmpo is currently listed as “Questionable” for the contest, the Bucks will need all hands on deck as they hit the road to Charlotte to try and take care of business.

The upset-hungry Charlotte Hornets enter this matchup in a rough spot. The Hornets have lost four of their last five games and just lost a heartbreaker to division rivals Miami Heat. In a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter, errant shots and turnovers summarized the ending. However, the Hornets are slated to see the return of Miles Bridges on Friday night, and this spark of energy from a guy who has not played in well over 500 days may prove to be the difference. In the second game of their five-game homestand, the Hornets will be looking to play spoiler against the Bucks.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Hornets Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -7.5 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Milwaukee- Bally Sports Wisconsin Charlotte- Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Although he has been subject to much criticism in the early going of this season due to inconsistent play, Damian Lillard has been integral in this team's success. Especially over the past five games he has played. In the five most recent games for Lillard, the Bucks are 5-0 with an average margin of victory of 7.2. Across these games, he is averaging 26.8 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with a total +/- of +12. The secret to his success has been getting to the foul line in bunches. Lillard has averaged 10.6 made free throws per game in this stretch, making them at an incredible 94.6%. Look for him to continue this hot streak against a very weak Charlotte defense.

Not only has Lillard succeeded at baiting defenders and drawing contact, but the team as a whole has thrived in this department. The Bucks are third in the league for most personal fouls drawn per game at 21.6. This rate has frustrated opponents and, in many cases, got their best players out of the game early due to foul trouble. This frequent contact has also led to many opportunities at the foul line. Milwaukee is also third in the NBA in made free throws per game at 21.2. This deadly combination of getting their opponents in foul trouble and converting at the line has led to wins for the Bucks. Going up against a Hornets team averaging the third most fouls per game will not pan out well for Charlotte.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

At a 3-7 record on the year, the Charlotte Hornets have surprisingly had one of the better offenses in the league. Particularly when it comes to their play inside the paint, this team has hustled and outworked opponents better than anyone in the league, led by big men Mark Williams, P.J. Washington, and Nick Richards. The Hornets rank first in the NBA in points per game coming off of putbacks. Averaging 11.6 points per game on 68.4% shooting in these scenarios, these putbacks have been their most prominent area of success. With Williams having one of the more underrated seasons in the league, averaging 14.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, with three Double-Doubles already, the Hornets can hang with anyone inside the paint.

This incredible effort inside the paint has contributed to Charlotte's highly efficient shots from two-point territory. The Hornets are averaging the most field goals made per game from within five feet of the basket, with 22.7 per game on 65.8% shooting from the field. This team is filled with paint beasts. Also, their mid-range game is solid as well. Charlotte is second in the NBA in two-point field goals made per game, trailing only the Denver Nuggets. With Antetokounmpo banged up, the Hornets can easily capitalize on this interior on offense and be able to cover.

Final Bucks-Hornets Prediction & Pick

With two group play games remaining for the Hornets and three remaining for the Bucks, both teams come into this game eager to secure a win. With each of them placing in the top three of their group, this game has significant implications for the tournament's seeding moving forward. The Hornets have gone 41-39 in the last 80 games Bridges has played, so his return should rejuvenate Ball and more for this game. However, with or without Antetokounmpo, I cannot see the Hornets keeping up with the Bucks. While Ball can potentially stifle Lillard with height, the depth at the big man position for the Bucks should negate a lot of the go-to shots for the Hornets. Between that and the ability of Bucks players to get their opponents into foul trouble with ease, I expect Milwaukee to cover. Give me the Milwaukee Bucks against the spread in this one.

Final Bucks-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -7.5 (-110)