We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for Sunday's slate of NBA action as we'll see the second meeting between two of the hotter teams last month. The Milwaukee Bucks (32-16*) will take on the Utah Jazz (24-26) as both teams try to get back to their winning ways. Check out our NBA odds series for our Bucks-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently first in the Central Division and they the second-place team in the Eastern Conference standings. They've managed to go 7-3 in their last 10 games, but just suffered back-to-back road losses against the Nuggets and Trail Blazers. They'll face the Dallas Mavericks before concluding their road trip against the Jazz.

The Utah Jazz are currently fourth in the Northwest Division and they're holding the 10-spot in the Western Conference. After putting together a number of impressive winning streak throughout last month, they've lost three-straight to start February and will be itching to sweep the Bucks on their season series.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Jazz Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -105

Utah Jazz: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 246.5 (-110)

Under: 246.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Jazz

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bucks will come into this game on the tail end of a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks. They haven't been very sharp during this current road trip and while they put up a good effort against Denver in Doc Rivers' debut, they lost an inexcusable game to Portland in Dame Lillard's return. They shot just 28% from three in that game and didn't look much better from the field. Their energy also seemed low, but these may just be the growing pains with switching coaches and transitioning schemes. Still, if the Bucks want to be championship contenders, they'll need to win those easy games on the road.

Things have been clicking for Milwaukee on offense for the most part, but their defense has been the glaring hole in many of their losses this season. It seems as though they're a bit complacent given their size over teams and they can get caught sleeping in the paint. Against a fundamental team like the Jazz, the Bucks will have to focus on switching their defenders and making sure Utah doesn't feast in the paint with their bigs. They lost the first meeting by 16 points on a count of their lazy defense, so expect Doc Rivers to breathe some life into this team before the All-Star break.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

After scorching through the month of January and making serious moves in the Western Conference standings, the Utah Jazz have struggled during this recent run and have gone just 2-6 in their last eight games. They've now dropped three-straight to the Nets, Knicks, and 76ers as their Eastern foes won't get much easier here. It seems as though their defense, too, has taken a step back as they allowed 33 points to Donte DiVincenzo and 51 points to Tyrese Maxey in their last game. With a star-studded lineup like the Bucks possess, you'd have to imagine the Jazz will have to key-in on Damian Lillard during this game.

The Jazz are best when Jordan Clarkson is getting his shots off and Lauri Markkanen is passing and rebounding the ball. Both Markkanen and Walker Kessler always seem to find themselves in the right spot, with Markkanen spotting-up from three and Kessler finding easy passes under the basket. They're also going to need Collin Sexton to bring his energy and matchup with Lillard throughout this contest on defense. They're an impressive 17-5 when playing at home this year, so expect the Bucks to fully be on upset alert here.

Final Bucks-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Everything seemed dandy in Milwaukee when the Bucks announced the hiring of Doc Rivers as their new head coach, but their squad has yet to bring Rivers his first win their coach. The seem fatigued over this current road trip and if their defense doesn't make some serious improvements, they'll continue to struggled against the better teams of the Western Conference.

Both teams are sliding a bit right now, so it'll be interesting to see which group realizes the importance of this game and rises to the occasion. I'll lean with the Milwaukee Bucks to show their championship character and win this game. However, the Jazz own the first matchup and will be playing this game close as home. Let's go with the Utah Jazz to cover the spread for our prediction.

Final Bucks-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz ML (-115)