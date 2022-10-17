Bucks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the 2022-23 season with championship hopes. They won the title in 2021, but the team failed to return to the NBA Finals after losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2022.

The Bucks will always be contenders as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy. The Greek Freak is one of the faces of the NBA and is certainly the best player in Milwaukee. At age 27, he already has two Most Valuable Player trophies and has led the team to a title.

Despite everything Antetokounmpo can do, all stars need some help to shine. It was clear how the Bucks struggled in the playoffs once a key player went down with an injury. Because of that, there is one player not named Giannis who is the X-factor for Milwaukee’s quest to win another NBA championship this upcoming season.

Milwaukee Bucks X-Factor: Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton has come a long way since entering the league. Selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft, he only played 27 games as a rookie for the Detroit Pistons. He even spent some time in the G League.

Then, he was involved in the Brandon Jennings-for-Brandon Knight trade. Middleton eventually became a key piece for the Bucks, being an essential second option behind Antetokounmpo. The Texas A&M product is now a three-time All-Star, the first G League alumnus to be voted to the event.

For his career, Middleton averages 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also shoots 45.8% from the field, 39.2% from 3-point land and 88.1% from the free-throw line. The small forward has averaged at least 20 points in four of the last five seasons.

While his contributions might be overshadowed by Antetokounmpo’s dominance, Middleton deserves some praise.

It became clear how important he is to the Bucks after he got injured in the playoffs last season. Middleton ended up playing in just two games due to an MCL sprain. Milwaukee struggled against the Boston Celtics and was eliminated in seven games. In that series, Antetokounmpo led the team in scoring in all contests, plus having the most rebounds in all but one game.

A series without Middleton showed how much Antetokounmpo needs a reliable sidekick. Even if the Greek Freak plays at an MVP level and wins the series versus Boston, he would probably be exhausted for the remainder of the postseason.

Another thing that Milwaukee missed from Middleton in the playoffs was his defense. Although he is a good 3-point shooter, his length and ability to defend multiple positions could have been very useful. Against Boston, he would have helped guard both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Additionally, he could be a power forward and allow Antetokounmpo to play as a small-ball center.

Middleton will reportedly miss the “first few weeks” of 2022-23. Because of that, fans can expect Milwaukee to struggle a bit at the beginning of the campaign. The Bucks will need to adapt and make sure Antetokounmpo is not overwhelmed with his responsibilities.

Whenever he is back, Middleton will most likely be the X-factor of the team, even with Antetokounmpo playing his best basketball. If he is anything close to what he was in his previous years, Middleton can once again help the Bucks win another NBA championship. If he is not fully recovered, Milwaukee will need to evaluate all options, otherwise, it will be very difficult to challenge other powerhouses in the East.