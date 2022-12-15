By Tim Crean · 4 min read

The Buffalo Bills Week 15 matchup with the Miami Dolphins is all about revenge. As Josh Allen and company get ready to try and avenge their Week 3 loss in this Bill-Dolphins game, let’s make some bold Bills Week 15 predictions.

A lot has changed in the AFC East since Week 3. The Bills won four in a row after that loss in Miami, then lost two straight before ripping off another four consecutive victories. This last streak hasn’t been as impressive as the first one, but the Bills are finding ways to win, and that’s why they are currently winning the AFC.

For the Dolphins, that Week 3 Bills game marked the start of the Tua Tagovailoa concussion saga, so three losses followed their big Bills win. The team righted the ship and ripped off five consecutive Ws before hitting a rough patch, losing their last two games. Week 15 is now crucial for the ‘Phins, as a third-straight loss could put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

The biggest things that changed between these teams’ Week 3 and Week 15 is the venue and the weather. This game is in Western New York, and snow is in the forecast. So, with that in mind, let’s make some bold Bills Week 15 predictions.

3. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow

The Bills’ Week 3 loss to the Dolphins was a study in home-field advantage as much as anything else. Game time temperature was 90 degrees, and the Dolphins opted to wear their nice, cool, white uniforms and put the Bills in heat-retaining dark blue.

Buffalo had a shot to win the game on the final drive, but the whole team was gassed. Even the usually unflappable Josh Allen was skipping passes as he struggled to deal with the South Beach heat.

At 8:30 pm ET time on Saturday night in Orchard Park, New York, it will be a very different story.

The forecast says temperatures in the high 20s and one to three inches of snow. That is Buffalo Bills weather, and the Miami Dolphins could be in trouble. If this is a magical Saturday night snow game, it gives the Bills a huge advantage.

The running games in this Bills-Dolphins game leaves something to be desired. However, the passing games in bad weather are polar opposites. Tagovailoa relies on timing and accuracy because his arm strength isn’t great. Snow and cold could wreak havoc on the QB’s ability to get the ball to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

On the flip side, Allen has an absolute cannon, and the adverse weather shouldn’t bother his throws at all. It is one of the biggest reasons why he is the perfect Bills QB.

2. Cole Beasley is back, and he becomes a difference-maker

In recent weeks, opposing teams have focused on shutting down Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. And, for the most part, they’ve succeeded.

Neither Diggs nor Davis have put up 100 receiving yards since the Week 10 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. And before that, the last 100-yarder was Week 8 for Diggs and Week 5 for Davis. One of the reasons for this is that the Bills haven’t established a legitimate third pass-catcher this season.

Isaiah McKenzie, Dawson Knox, and rookies James Cook and Khalil Shakir have all had their moments but ultimately failed to become Allen’s third weapon. That is why Cole Beasley is back in the fold.

After becoming a massive distraction last season with his headline-making social media fights over vaccinations, the Bills were happy to let Beasley go in the offseason. However, the slot receiver has reportedly made amends with the organization and was humble and contrite in his introductory press conference.

Eleven seasons, 554 catches, 5,726 yards, and 34 touchdown grabs into his NFL career, Beasley is back, and he just wants to play football. That’s good news for Allen who should utilize him the moment he steps back onto the field. The bold Bills Week 15 prediction here is that Beasley looks like he never left, grabbing at least five catches for 50-plus yards in the Bills-Dolphins game.

1. Bills 34, Dolphins 24

The final bold Bills Week 15 prediction is that they exact their revenge for the Week 3 Bills-Dolphins tilt.

The weather will once again favor the home team, and the addition of Cole Beasley will help the Bills offense begin to round into its final form as the season heads down the home stretch. The Bills D is as healthy as it’s been in a while now, and they will make Tagovialoa’s miserable evening even worse with a few sacks and an interception or two.

The Dolphins can have their early-season advantage in the sweltering heat. Real football is played in December, January, and February, and that’s when the Bills are in their element.

Because as a great man once said, “Where else would you rather be, than right here, right now?”