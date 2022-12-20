By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.

At Soldier Field in Chicago, the Week 16 matchup between the Bills and Bears will feature two dynamic quarterbacks. The Bears will use Justin Fields against the strong Buffalo defense in an effort to pull off a huge upset and play spoiler.

The outcome of this key game will affect the Bills’ playoff chances. A loss here might be quite expensive given that they are now tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC. However, a victory would maintain their grasp on the top slot in the conference.

Having said that, let’s discuss the Bills and their dream NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.

How do you handle this? It's cold out here! Josh Allen: "This is nothing, I wish it was colder. I wish it was colder."#BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/wQhVmZrN08 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 18, 2022

Bills Dream Playoff Scenario

Divisional Playoff

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens have not faced each other in the regular season and will only meet in the playoffs if both teams advance. In this hypothetical Divisional Playoff matchup, the Ravens are assumed to have defeated the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Playoffs. This matchup would feature an exciting showdown between two elite quarterbacks, Josh Allen of the Bills and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, provided Jackson is healthy.

Although the Ravens may not have as much depth as the Bills, they have strong offensive weapons in Jackson, Mark Andrews, and JK Dobbins. The Bills, on the other hand, have a wealth of offensive options including Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox, and possibly a strong performance from Devin Singletary.

Based on their depth and the potential for Allen to lead the offense and make plays with his own abilities, the Bills are favored to win this hypothetical Divisional Playoff game.

AFC Championship

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Oh, man. This is the matchup dreams are made of, and the AFC Championship that football fans want to see. This is the postseason rematch a year in the making.

We can all still remember the overtime thriller from last postseason’s Divisional Playoff game between the Bills and Chiefs, right? The back and forth? The drama? It was crazy.

And nothing would top that more than a rematch between Allen’s Bills on one side and Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs on the other.

These two teams already met each other earlier this season. The Bills beat the Chiefs, 24-20, back in Week 6. Allen was superb in that game. He threw 27-of-40 for 329 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also had 32 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Mahomes struggled a bit. He completed 25-of-40 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns. However, Mahomes also had two INTs and was sacked three times.

Singletary ruled the ground game here with 85 yards, while the Chiefs had no answer for Diggs. The latter tallied 148 yards with one TD. Davis and Knox also each had a touchdown.

As sweet as this win was for Buffalo fans, though, they want genuine payback in the playoffs. This would be their chance. A win over the Chiefs in the AFC title game would exorcise the ghost of last season’s loss and put the Bills a step closer to their first-ever Super Bowl win.

Super Bowl LVII

Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles

If the Bills manage to get past the Chiefs, their likely prize in Super Bowl LVII would be to face the seemingly indomitable Philadelphia Eagles and their awesome QB, Jalen Hurts. Needless to say, this is going to be an awesome matchup.

Keep in mind that they haven’t played each other this season, so this would be quite exciting. It’ll be the top AFC team against the top NFC team, which is how things should be anyway. On one side, we have a team billed (pun intended) to be the deepest in the entire league, while on the other, we have a team that has performed the best so far this season.

Without a doubt, this would be the Bills’ toughest matchup of this campaign. That’s just the way it should be since if these two teams meet, it’ll be in the Super Bowl. The shootout between Hurts and Allen should be one for the books. Everyone — from Diggs, Davis, Knox, and Singletary — will need to be at their best on offense. Meanwhile, defensively, guys like Taron Johnson, Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds, and Von Miller have to be stout.

Of course, the Eagles will have their hands full against Allen, who rivals Hurts as an elite passing-rushing QB. Aside from Hurts, however, Philly has its own weapons it can throw on the field. Buffalo needs to check the likes of Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith. Their four-headed pass rush led by Haason Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham may also give Allen some PTSD.

This would be a dream Super Bowl for the Bills, the league, and football fans everywhere.