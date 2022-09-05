The Buffalo Bills had a disappointing playoff loss last season, but they are ready to come back with a vengeance. The Bills improved an already Super Bowl-caliber roster, making them among the favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy. Ahead of the upcoming campaign, we’ll be looking at some Bills bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season.

Buffalo is led, of course, by superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Allen is dynamic, which has been on full display for the past two seasons. He is a dual-threat quarterback with the ability to make a big play at any moment. In the Divisional Round loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and Allen engaged in an epic duel. Allen and the Bills did come up short after Kansas City won the toss in overtime and won the game.

This led to some moves in the offseason, most notably signing star pass rusher Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal, with a potential opt-out after three years. He will have a tremendous impact on Buffalo’s defense this season.

With that said, here are four bold predictions for the Buffalo Bills for the 2022 NFL season.

4. Von Miller finishes with 10-plus sacks

Miller helped bring the Los Angeles Rams a Super Bowl title last season after being moved there at the trade deadline. He finished with 9.5 sacks last season and clearly still has plenty left in the tank, even as he enters his age-33 season.

Miller’s veteran leadership and Super Bowl experience will also play a key factor in the Bills’ locker room as they try to make a Super Bowl run in the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo already had a stout defense, and the addition of Miller will put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

3. Gabe Davis has breakout campaign

A prime candidate for a breakout season is wide receiver, Gabe Davis. The wideout is set to be the second receiver behind star Stefon Diggs, and he should get plenty of targets. Allen and the Bills’ offense is pass-heavy, and Davis proved his worth in the Divisional Round. He caught eight passes in that game for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Buffalo would not have been in this game without the emergence of Davis in a clutch situation.

In the regular season, Davis showed flashes but did not put up consistent numbers. He hauled in 35 passes for 549 yards and six touchdowns. However, with that playoff performance, his confidence should be at an all-time high, and he could thrive for the Bills in 2022.

2. Josh Allen wins MVP

Allen is one of the league’s best players and quarterbacks, making him a candidate to win MVP for the first time. He finished second back in the 2020 season, only trailing Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Last season, Allen threw for 4,407 yards along with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also made a big impact in the rushing attack, with 122 carries for 763 yards and six touchdowns. His big frame and arm strength make him a unique talent. It is hard for defenses to game plan against him, as he can beat teams in so many different ways.

With an incredible roster around him, this will be the year that Allen wins MVP.

1. Bills make it to the Super Bowl

Buffalo has a great roster that is well-rounded with a good offense, defense, and special teams unit. While the NFL is loaded with talented teams, especially in the AFC, this is the Bills’ year to reach the Super Bowl.

All the pieces are in place, and an exciting season waits ahead. Bills fans should be ecstatic and ready to go for a tremendous 2022 NFL season that lies ahead.