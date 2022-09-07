The Buffalo Bills are kicking off the 2022 NFL season with a high-stakes matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Each team is expected to be in the mix for a championship this season and will have a difficult test right out of the gates. The heavyweight matchup will draw a number of eyes and give each team an opportunity to make a statement right away. Sean McDermott and the Bills will look to set the tone on the season with a big win over the Rams. With the season set to kick off on Thursday, we have some Buffalo Bills Week 1 predictions for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

4. Bills Hold Rams to Under 25 points

The Rams’ offense will be set to challenge Buffalo right away this season. Los Angeles scored over 25 points in 11 of their 17 games last season and in 9 of their 11 wins. Preventing them from getting out to a hot start on offense would go a long way toward increasing the Bills’ chances of winning. This is an attainable goal for the Bills as they held opponents to under 25 points in 15 of their 17 games last season.

The slates have cleared and the two teams each have high expectations for the season. Expect this game to be more of a defensive battle than many expect as both teams look to be careful not to give the other an opportunity for the big play. While it is impossible to fully contain either of these offenses and things are bound to open up at some point, look for the Bills to step into the driver’s seat and hold the Rams to under 25 points in the opening week matchup.

3. Josh Allen Throws for 350+ Yards

Leading the charge for the Bills will be Josh Allen who has ascended to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in a short amount of time. The 26-year-old is considered one of the likely MVP candidates ahead of the 2022 season. In 2021, Allen eclipsed 350 yards in just three of the 17 games. He averaged just 259.2 yards per game last year which is a slight dip from his 2020 production.

The Bills will only go as far as Josh Allen will take them, so expect him to lead the charge in Week 1. He has a cannon for an arm and Buffalo will utilize this in a major way. Expectations are as high as they have ever been for the Wyoming product and it will all start when he steps on the field. He has proven to be unfazed by the big moments early on in his career and this is set to be another chance to show this. Look for the gunslinger to make a statement and throw for over 350 yards and begin paving the way for the elite season he has ahead of him.

2. Dawson Knox Catches a Touchdown

One player who has increasingly grown into a weapon in the Bills’ offense has been Dawson Knox. The 25-year-old had his best season as a pro last year, recording 49 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. Knox has increasingly become a weapon in the red zone due to his sure hands and 6’4″ frame. The chemistry between Josh Allen and Knox will continue to be built upon, so look for him to deliver with a touchdown in the opening matchup.

The wide receiver corps of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Isaiah McKenzie is sure to get the bulk of the targets this season. However, this should not discount the importance of Knox. His developmental trajectory has been impressive thus far and if he can continue to produce in the way he has shown, he will be a valuable part of the Bills’ offense in 2022, and in Week 1. In many ways, he is an X-factor for what the team can become. If Knox can be a reliable third-down and red zone target it will improve the Buffalo offense in a major way. Look for him to get off on the right foot in the opening matchup and record a touchdown for the team.

1. Bills open the year with a win

The NFL offseason had to feel like an eternity for the Buffalo Bills. The overtime loss at the hands of the Chiefs is one of the more heartbreaking postseason exits in recent years and will have the Bills ready for revenge. Look for them to seek it on the Rams as they attempt to play through their Super Bowl hangover. While both these teams are set to have quality seasons with deep postseason aspirations, the Bills can be counted on to get the better of the Rams in Week 1.

All 11 of the Bills’ wins in 2021 were by more than three points. Their closest margin of victory was the 33-21 win over the Patriots in Week 16. The offense clearly has the firepower to put up points even against the punishing Rams defense. Expect the Bills to get out a lead early and cruise to a victory in Week 1. The combination of talent, desire, and the expectations they need to reach make this a great opportunity for the Bills to start the season. Buffalo can be counted on to deliver and start the 2022 season off on the right foot.