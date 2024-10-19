After dropping two-straight wins in Weeks 4-5 to the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, the Bills have a chance to go on their second winning streak of the 2024 NFL season in Week 7, when they face off against the lowly Titans of Tennessee.

On paper, this feels sort of like a trap game, as the Titans are bad, the Bills are good, and they just so happen to have the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 8, but is it? Could the Titans shock the world and pull out a win against one of the AFC's premier teams? Or will this instead shake out like most expect, with Buffalo securing the win in commanding fashion?

Well, Bills fans, while the Titans do have a few stats that make them challenging, this should still play out in Buffalo's favor, as they are a better team where it matters and should be able to ride that into the winner's circle in Week 7.

1. Amari Cooper doesn't have a huge Bills debut

When the Bills traded one pick and effectively swapped another to bring Amari Cooper to town, it felt like a big deal.

Suddenly, after failing to have anyone really step up to replace Stefon Diggs, the Bills landed a new WR1 to help heighten their odds for the Super Bowl, could place Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman into more complementary roles, and most importantly of all, might actually be able to hammer out a long-term deal moving forward, which might not have been in the cards with Diggs.

Unfortunately, if Cooper does play in Week 7, he probably won't light the world on fire, as he's not only coming off of a relatively short week to learn an entire playbook but is facing off against a Titans defense that has allowed the second-fewest yards through the air of any team in the NFL this season.

Now granted, the Titans' passing defense hasn't exactly been tested in 2024, as teams have completed more passes on the Bills' defense than they have attempted versus the Titans, period, but much of that has to do with the frequency of Levis' turnovers and the general lopsidedness of the team's games so far, holding a point differential of -14 through five games.

Fortunately, even if Cooper doesn't play much in Week 7 or at least doesn't lead the Bills in targets, that doesn't necessarily mean his presence won't be felt in the game. Why? Because Cooper is a certified threat and as a result, the Titans will have to look for him every time he's on the field, not to mention committing resources to slowing him down.

If Cooper can draw the attention of L'Jarius Sneed, who is currently Pro Football Focus's 99th-ranked cornerback out of 99 eligible CBs, that can only lead to positive things for the Bills in Week 7.

2. Josh Allen should outduel Will Levis

While the Bills have held up well against the pass in 2024, they have been equally as bad throwing the ball, with all but one team in the NFL having more passing yards than Brian Callahan's offense.

Now, sure, some of that has to do with Levis, the player, as he is quite possibly the least careful quarterback in the entire NFL, but his ten turnovers, 15 sacks, and 5.6 yards per attempt don't tell the whole story. You see, the Titans' passing game is bad despite having three premier receivers in DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd. They don't have a single player with more than 200 passing yards, let alone 20 catches, and it's not like Levis is throwing this unselfish passing game, as he looks more uncomfortable with his supporting cast than a pass-first point guard under center.

The Bills, by contrast, have a very good passing game, and that should only improve as Josh Allen becomes more comfortable with his new WR1. Even with a top-tier passing defense, Allen should still close out this game with many more passing yards than his Week 7 opponent. Why? Because Allen has thrown for 200-plus yards in three of the Bills' six games in 2024, versus just one for Levis. Considering he's coming off of two straight sub-100 passing games, albeit due to injury, it's safe to assume Levis will have another down game in Week 7.

3. The Bills record their second-straight win

So, if the Bills are able to overcome the Titans in the passing game, and Levis always has the potential to do something silly when he drops back with the ball, Buffalo should be able to pull out this game and a win in Week 7, right?

Yes, for better or worse, this is being labeled one of the least competitive games of the Week 7 slate for a reason, and unless someone goes down early with an injury, that isn't likely to change. Fortunately, that's why NFL team play their games weekly because that element of variability could throw any game into disarray. Still, even with that in mind, if the Bills don't win this one cleanly, they did something very wrong, as they are clearly the better team and still have something to compete for.

For Titans fans, their only hope is either Levis finally figuring it all out or Mason Rudolf finally making good on his potential and becoming the next Sam Darnold in Calahan's system. When you don't have a franchise quarterback like Allen, thems, unfortunately, are the breaks.