Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has gotten a "really happy" update. The two have been dating for a couple of months.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are doing well. A source revealed per People that the couple are “really happy” about where their relationship is right now.

“They're having a lot of fun, but they're still seeing where it goes,” the source adds.

It was previously reported per Page Six, that the couple was set to get engaged this summer but “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.”

An insider told Page Six that, “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan.”

The source added: “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

However, another source per Us Weekly is denying that an engagement is just not on the table at least at the moment.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source told the publication. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Open Up About Public Relationship

Now that Kelce and Swift's relationship has been public for several months, the two have spoken to media about how they handle the scrunity.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care,” the Grammy winner said when she was crowned TIME's Person Of The Year. “The opposite of that is you have to go to the extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. We're just proud of each other.”

Kelce spoke about Swift's uniqueness and while he hasn't dated anyone at her level of fame, it is by no means scaring him off.

“But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it … The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life,” he told WSJ Magazine in his interview back in November.