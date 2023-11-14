Miami (OH) can clinch a spot in the MAC title game as we continue our College Football odds series with a Buffalo-Miami (OH) prediction and pick.

Miami (OH) can clinch a spot in the MAC title game with a win over Buffalo. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Buffalo-Miami (OH) prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Buffalo comes into the game sitting at 3-7 on the year. They started 0-4, all losses out of conference. Since then, they have gone 3-3 in conference play. They beat Akron, Central Michigan, and Kent State, but they have lost three of their last four in the conference. They lost to Bowling Green before beating Kent State. Since then, Buffalo has lost to Toledo and last time out to Ohio. In that game, Buffalo scored first on a field goal, and would tie the game in the fourth quarter at ten, but would lose 20-10 in the game.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH) is getting close to representing the East division in the conference title game. They started the season with a loss to Miami (FL) but then won six straight games. The winning streak was snapped by Toledo. Both teams were undefeated in conference play going into the game, but Toledo opened with a 21-3 lead in the first half. In the third quarter, the RedHawks would storm back, making it 21-17, but could not score again and fell 21-17. They have won the last two games though and now will clinch a conference title game appearance with a win, with wins already over Ohio and Bowling Green this year.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Buffalo-Miami (OH) Odds

Buffalo: +8.5 (-110)

Miami (OH): -8.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) Week 12

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Buffalo Will Cover The Spread

Cole Snyder is the leader of this Buffalo offense. He has completed 186 of 334 passes this year for 1,875 yards and 13 touchdowns. Still, he had some issues with taking care of the ball. He has nine interceptions this year, with 15 other turnover-worthy passes. Last game, he did not have an interception, but he did have two turnover-worthy passes in the game. He struggled overall last game, completing just 14 passes for 171 yards, and did not have a touchdown. Snyder also had a fumble last time out.

In the running game, it is Ron Cook and Mike Washington who lead the way. Cook comes into the game with 512 yards on the year and five scores. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry this year, with 2.68 of them coming after contact. Washington comes in with 314 yards on the year with two scores. Last time out, he got just one attempt in the running game, and it went for no yards.

In the receiving game, there has not been a major standout. Darrell Harding Jr. leads the way with 22 receptions for 398 yards and three scores. He has been the bigger play threat, while Marlyn Johnson has been the shorter target guy. He has brought in 34 receptions this year for 327 yards and four scores. Finally, Cole Harrity and Boobie Curry both come in with over 250 yards and at least one score this year.

Buffalo sits 60th in total defense this year. The passing defense has been much better than the running defense. They are 27th in the nation against the pass, but in the run game, Buffalo is 106th in the nation. The pass defense starts with a solid pass rush led by Max Michel and George Wolo. Both of them have five sacks this year, while Wolo has 13 pressures and Michel has 25. In coverage, it is all about Devin Grant. He has allowed just 10 receptions this year for 81 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, he has five interceptions on the year.

Why Miami (OH) Will Cover The Spread

Miami (OH) is now being led by a backup quarterback. With Brett Gabbertt out for the year, Aveon Smith will be under center. He has now made two starts for Miami (OH) this year. In those two starts, he has passed for 153 yards and a touchdown. He has not thrown a turnover-worthy pass for an interception in those games. Meanwhile, he has run for 82 yards in the two games, with a touchdown.

Missing Gabbert also hurts the ground game. He is still second on the team in rushing this year with 222 yards and two scores. This will mean Smith will need to carry some of the load while Rashad Amos does a lot of the work. Amos has run for 702 yards this year and seven scores scores. He has had to do a lot of it after contact as well, with 474 yards this season. Amos has truly stepped up in the last two games. In those games, he has run for 281 yards and three scores.

What has made Miami (OH) good this year has been the defense. They are 12th in the nation in scoring defense, and second in their conference, allowing just 17.1 points per game. They are also 23rd in the nation in total defense this year, allowing just 322.5 yards per game on the season. The RedHawks also sit top fifty in the nation in both run defense and pass defense this year. The pass rush has been solid this year with 34 sacks on the season. Caiden Woullard has 46 pressures this year with eight sacks on the season. Ty Wise comes in with eight sacks as well with 19 pressures. Finally, Brian Ugwu comes in with seven sacks with 44 pressures on the year.

The run defense is led by Matt Salopek, who has 25 stops for offensive failures, while also having 41 tackles in the run game. In coverage, they have just seven interceptions this year. Yahsyn McKeen has been solid this year in coverage. While he has allowed two touchdowns, he also has two interceptions and six pass breakups. Michael Dowell comes in with two interceptions as well this year and has allowed just 11 receptions for 128 yards this year.

Final Buffalo-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

Buffalo has struggled against the top teams in the MAC this year. Against Ohio, Toledo, and Bowling Green, they have given up a combined 75 points while scoring just 37. Meanwhile, Miami (OH) has already beaten two of them this year, with their only loss being the four-point loss to Toledo. Miami (OH) will secure the MAC East crown in dominating fashion in this one.

Final Buffalo-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick: Miami (OH) -8.5 (-110)