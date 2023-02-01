DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls did a lot of things wrong in their 108-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. But Deebo believes they still could have won it had the refs made blown the whistle like he thought they would.

The Bulls forced a timely stop with under a minute remaining in a game they trailed 104-103. DeRozan made a move against a smaller Reggie Jackson near the left corner, drawing some contact that led to him losing his balance right at the rim. He didn’t mince words on how he felt about it after the loss, via Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson:

“I got fouled,” DeMar DeRozan said.

“What went wrong is they didn’t call it. Simple as that. . . . It just sucks that wake up tomorrow and read the L2M report and something else will be missed that possibly cost us the game.”

While the Bulls could have salvaged a win had they gotten that favorable whistle, it was far from what decided the game. That play resulted in one of the 14 turnovers combined that DeRozan and Zach LaVine had on the evening.

On their very next possession with a chance to tie the game with a three, both players ran similar routes towards the right corner in what looked to be a mix-up. Alex Caruso inbounded it in between the two stars, leading to another LaVine turnover to seal the loss.

Hopefully someone asks Billy about this SLOB because I highly doubt the play-call is to send both LaVine and DeRozan into the strong-side corner. Brought over unnecessary help. pic.twitter.com/Q2zNjg3ZgR — Mark K (@mkhoops) February 1, 2023

It’s the third loss in the Bulls’ last four games. With the NBA trade deadline looming and the Bulls still on the outside looking in for a playoff spot, it’ll be interesting to see where they stand come February 9.