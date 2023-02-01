Whether he makes it to the 2023 All-Star NBA Game as a reserve or not, it will not matter as much for Chicago Bulls guard-forward DeMar DeRozan as winning games for his team.

Asked about his All-Star chances prior to Tuesday night’s home game against Paul George and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, DeMar DeRozan made it clear that he’s going to be just fine with whatever his All-Star fate will be, noting that at the end of the day, the priority for him is to try to lead the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs.

In any case, DeMar DeRozan is a star in his own right, as he has been consistently pumping out incredible performances for the Bulls on an almost nightly basis. DeRozan entered the Clippers game averaging 26.4 points per game on 51.3 percent shooting from the field, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Other names vying for spots in the backcourt of the Eastern Conference are Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers.

With DeMar DeRozan being a constant source of offense for the Bulls, Chicago has managed to be around the middle of the pack in the league in scoring with 114.5 points per game prior to the showdown against the Clippers. Together with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vuvevic, DeRozan is hoping that the Bulls will be able to win enough games to barge into the playoffs again. Last year, they struck out early in the postseason, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first round.