The Chicago Bulls take their three-game losing streak on the road as they square off with the Brooklyn Nets. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bulls are 5-12 this season, and they are very disappointing. Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic are playing okay, but they do not seem to mesh well. Lavine and DeRozan are both scoring over 20 points per game, but neither average more than 4.5 assists. In fact, DeRozan leads the team with 4.4 per game. Vucevic is averaging a double-double for the Bulls. Coby White is the only other player above 10 points per game. As a team the Bulls score just 106.5 points per contest. Lavine is questionable for the game due to foot soreness. Caruso is dealing with a foot injury of his own making him questionable, as well.

The Nets are 7-8 this season, but expectations for them were low. Brooklyn just ended a three-game losing streak last night as they beat the Miami Heat at home. Mikal Bridges leads the team with 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Cam Thomas is actually the leading scorer, but he is sidelined with an ankle injury. Cameron Johnson has picked his scoring back up as he has put up 15+ points in four of his last five games. Spencer Dinwiddie is a player the Nets would love to have more production out of, but he leads the team with 6.2 assists per game. Ben Simmons will be out for another couple weeks along with Thomas, but Nic Claxton is probable for the game after turning his ankle.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Nets Odds

Chicago Bulls: +4.5 (-106)

Brooklyn Nets: -4.5 (-114)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The only way the Bulls win games this season if they play sound defense. Chicago is 1-9 when they allow opposing teams to score 110 points or more. This means the Bulls are 4-3 when allowing less than 110. For the Bulls to have any kind of chance, they need to allow less than 110 points. Their one win when giving up more than 110 came in a game they put up 130 points. If Chicago can find a way to frustrate Brooklyn in this game, they should be able to cover the spread.

110 points seems to be the magic number on both ends of the court. When the Bulls score less than 110 points, they have a record of 2-11. That is 13 of their 17 games scoring less than 110. However, when they score more than 110, they are 3-1. It does not happen often, but when it does, they end up on top. Chicago does not score the basketball well, but Brooklyn does give up 114.9 points per game. The Bulls have to find a way to reach 110 points against an average defense.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn will not have Thomas, or Simmons, but that should not matter in this one. Bridges, Dinwiddie, and Johnson should be enough to give Brooklyn the edge. As mentioned, the Bulls struggle when allowing 110+ points this season. Brooklyn scores 115.1 points per game. To make matters worse for Chicago, they could be without their best defensive player in Alex Caruso. Without him, the Bulls really struggle on the defensive end of the floor. If the Nets can just make their shots, they will cover the spread.

Final Bulls-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Bulls being without Caruso and Lavine would be a big loss. Even just one of those players being out is a bad sign. I do not see Chicago winning this game if they are not healthy. I am going to take the Nets to cover the spread in this one.

Final Bulls-Nets Prediction & Pick: Nets -4.5 (-114), Under 216 (-110)