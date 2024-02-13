Ayo Dosunmu set his new career-high in points on Monday against the Hawks.

The Chicago Bulls picked up a huge win on the road on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Ayo Dosunmu carried the Bulls to the victory as he had a career-high 29 points. The game was close all the way until the end, but Chicago ended up pulling away late for a 136-126 win.

“We didn’t want to make it a shootout, but we wanted to play fast,” Ayo Dosunmu said after the game, according to an article from ESPN. “Even when we scored, they get it out fast. We wanted to go blow-for-blow with them. We wanted to do our best and guard on defense, but the way the game was going, both teams were scoring and then we got some big meaningful stops down the stretch.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan praises Ayo Dosunmu

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was very pleased with Dosunmu's performance. His team once again didn't get off to a great start, but Dosumu helped get them back in the game.

“We didn’t start the game great, but Ayo’s pace and tempo in that second quarter really got us back in the game,” Billy Donovan said. “He was downhill. Whether it was him knocking down some 3s or getting to the rim, he did a lot of good things tonight.”

With the win, the Bulls are now 26-28 on the season and they are in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. This was a big one for Chicago as they are now two games up on the Hawks, and they would've been tied in the standings with a loss.

“Very important,” Dosunmu said after the game in regards to the importance of the win, according to an article from The Chicago Sun-Times. “Right behind us in the standings, and we understand that this stretch and then coming out of the All-Star break is going to be very crucial. Every game is going to count. We let one get away [Saturday] in Orlando, so we knew we had to come out here and find a way by any means to get the win.”

The Bulls will return to action on Thursday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.