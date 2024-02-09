Will the Bulls get a better package soon?

Sellers, the word that was supposed to describe the Chicago Bulls for the NBA Trade Deadline. Instead, nothing happened and time just passed as their roster remained the same. Artūras Karnišovas outlined that they were happy with their core and chose to not trade players like Zach LaVine. However, Billy Donovan posits that Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan hold a lot of value for them to make hasty moves, via Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

“I think Alex Caruso is one of the most valuable players in the NBA. I think you need to get a haul for him. Those players like DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso, just don't grow on trees,” Billy Donovan said.

The Bulls' head honcho might be hinting at something big here. Rumors have been circulating about trades involving Zach LaVine, DeRozan, and Caruso since the start of the season. However, they could not have found a perfect NBA Trade Deadline move that gave them the returns that they wanted in exchange for these players.

After all, Caruso is a strong defensive presence who hounds defenders and also puts up nearly 10 points a game. DeRozan can still blaze up and is just a couple of seasons removed from his MVP-caliber season. The Bulls still get 22.3 points out of him with a 46.4% clip from all three levels of scoring.

The Bulls currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite LaVine going down with an injury, they still have the ability to make a deep push come the postseason.