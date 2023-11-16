The Bulls lost a heartbreaker against the Magic on a poor shooting night, but Billy Donovan is worried about other problems.

The Chicago Bulls came into their Wednesday night matchup with the Orlando Magic needing a win, and they came in as narrow 1.5-point favorites. The Magic jumped ahead early and held separation all the way until the final minutes of the game when the Bulls made their final surge. Orlando looked like they had things wrapped up, but some clutch threes from Zach LaVine down the stretch, including one to tie it with seven seconds left, got Chicago back in it. It looked like LaVine had sent the game to overtime, but Paolo Banchero and the Magic had other plans.

Banchero found a way to get a bucket to drop with just over one second remaining in the game, and that was the dagger. The Magic won the game 96-94. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bulls, and while they struggled mightily from deep (9/33), Billy Donovan thinks that there are other things hurting them right now.

“I don't know, I don't know,” Billy Donovan said in regards to the shooting issues. “I don't think in the first half that we played with enough force or pace, personally, and that contributed, maybe. In the second half we did a better job of doing that. But listen, there's no solution to shooting the basketball. If you go back to the Milwaukee game, we got hurt in transition, second chance points and fouls. …I think in time we'll shoot the ball better. Even if we shoot the ball better, and we don't do those things, it's still going to be hard.”

Donovan knows that the Bulls need to hit more open shots, but at the end of the day, he wants to focus on the things that his team has more control of. Sometimes, shooting will be off, and there isn't much you can do about it. Transition, fouls and second chance points are things that they can control, and Donovan wants to see the Bulls do better in those areas.

The Bulls are back in action on Friday, again at home against the Magic. That one will be an in-season tournament group play game, however. Chicago is 0-1 in group play and needs to get in the win column.