The Bulls were without Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan on Thursday against the Bucks, but they still pulled out a win in OT.

After a rough start to the season, the Chicago Bulls weren't given much of a chance in Thursday night's matchup against the loaded Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks came into the game as big favorites, and to make matters worse for the Bulls, they were without star players Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Chicago also came into the game on a five-game losing streak. They had the odds stacked against them, but they ended up with the win.

It was a thriller in Chicago on Thursday night as the Bulls beat the Bucks in overtime. The final two minutes saw Milwaukee turn a seven-point deficit into a three-point lead, but a heroic buzzer beat from Alex Caruso sent the game into overtime, and Chicago came out with a 120-113 win. The Bulls needed this one bad, and head coach Billy Donovan was impressed with his depleted lineup.

“It's a competitive group, they went out there really wanting to compete and battle and I think they knew what type of team they were playing against tonight,” Billy Donovan said to the media after the game. “…It wasn't like we changed our offense, we didn't do anything necessarily different, we were basically doing the same things. … Any time you lose two great players like Zach (LaVine) and DeMar (DeRozan) it's going to hurt any team. But I give our guys credit for rising up in their absence and collectively finding a way to win the game.”

With the win, the Bulls end their dreaded losing streak and improve to 6-14 on the year. There is still a lot of work to do in Chicago, but this team needed this one badly.