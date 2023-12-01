The Bulls have three former All-Stars in their starting lineup, but that trio hasn't been able to find a lot of success this season.

After a trip to the NBA play-in tournament last year, it felt like the Chicago Bulls had taken a step in the right direction. However, after a rough start to the 2023-24 season, it feels like this team hasn't made much progress. Chicago is 5-14, they went 0-4 in the NBA in-season tournament and they are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The expectations were never high for the Bulls, but they actually do have a lot of talent and potential.

The typical starting lineup for the Bulls includes three former All-Stars: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. That is a talented trio, but that lineup hasn't generated a lot of success this season. Head coach Billy Donovan recently broke down his thoughts on those three on the court together.

“I don’t have a problem doing whatever is best for the team,” Billy Donovan told the media on Thursday. “… I know some of our starts have not been great – there’s definitely been an inconsistency. I wouldn’t place all that on those three guys and I wouldn’t say that taking one of those guys out of lineup and putting someone else in is going to necessarily solve that. We need those guys to be who they have been throughout their career and that's why they're here. We just need to continue to try to help them play at the level they’re capable of.”

Basketball can be a funny game sometimes. We've seen cases in the NBA where there is simply too much talent in one lineup that it doesn't gel well. That could be the case with the Bulls and their three All-Star lineup. There's no question that those three players are some of the best on the team.

With the lack of success that the Bulls have had this season, maybe it's time for a lineup change. Donovan said he's open to anything that will help this Chicago team, and that could be the answer.