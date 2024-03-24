The Chicago Bulls have had a few players burst onto the scene for breakout years, but no one has had a breakout season like Ayo Dosunmu. He isn't the star of the show, but Dosunmu's improvements from previous years have been drastic, and he is now a starter and a consistent scorer for the Bulls. He has had a tremendous season.
Ayo Dosunmu has been getting a similar amount of playing time this season as past years, but the difference has been his scoring and the fact that he has earned a spot in the starting lineup. He hadn't averaged above 8.8 PPG in a season before, and he is now averaging 11.8. He has been much better in the second half of the season, however, as he is averaging 17.5 PPG post All-Star break.
There is always room for improvement with Ayo Dosunmu
It's been a good season for Dosunmu, but there is always room for improvement. Bulls head Billy Donovan discussed Dosunmu and his big season after a recent loss to the Houston Rockets, and he revealed the biggest thing that he wants to see him get better at.
“I think the biggest thing I’ve been challenging him on is the consistency part, and again, not really basing it on the scoring, although he’s had some pretty good scoring nights these last three games, I think it’s how he’s playing,” Billy Donovan said, according to an article from NBA.com. “He’s getting downhill (to the basket), he’s making good decisions, he’s taking the shots that are high percentage good shots for him, and I think he’s making good decisions with the ball. Just need for him to continue to emerge and continue to get better. I (also) was really pleased with Coby tonight (13 points off the bench), the way he looked physically. I thought he had really good bounce, his legs looked back under him. He’ll get his timing back once he starts to play a little bit more, but I thought physically he looked good.”
Dosunmu hasn't been with the Bulls for that long, and his surge is still recent. He is only 24 years old and is clearly still in his growing phase. As he continues to grow and get comfortable in his new role, that consistency should come.
As Dosunmu continues to play with the Bulls, he should continue to flourish. He has been great this season, and he is just getting started.