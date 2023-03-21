The Chicago Bulls earned a huge double overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. It sees them sit in 10th with a 34-37 record while they are also just a game behind the eighth-placed Atlanta Hawks.

Overall, they are notably 8-4 since the arrival of Chicago native Patrick Beverley and while he’s been a key factor in energizing the locker room, Bulls head coach billy donovan believes his side have also mastered how to dig deep.

“I don’t want to say we’ve figured anything out because anytime you say you figured something out, you lose an opportunity to grow, but the one thing we have done as of late, which is the one thing we’ve struggled with – whatever word you want to use, let go of the rope, frustration, disappointment – we’ve kept grinding and playing [lately],’’ Donovan said (via the Chicago Sun Times). “I like our huddles a lot more in terms of communication. There were times in the past where we would get a little bit quiet.

“I think guys were trying to internalize what they’ve got to do, but we got to get to a place where we’ve got to do it together. I’m hopeful that’s helped us grow, just to have that kind of mentality to fight and compete.’’

With 11 games left in the season, the Bulls will be hoping to further cement their push for the postseason with this newfound mentality.

Equally important for Donovan, however, is retaining this mentality going forward.

“If you get into a situation where your confidence rides on the external result of winning or losing, you don’t have a lot of confidence,’’ Donovan added. “It’s the NBA. It’s about trying to play to a standard you want to play to as a team against everybody, not just Philly.’’