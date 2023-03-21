A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Chicago Bulls stay hot, as they have successfully extended their win streak to three games following a thrilling double-overtime 109-105 win in the City of Brotherly Love over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. That game had everything from incredible individual performances to heart-stopping plays in the clutch, sending Twitter into pandemonium.

“DERRICK JONES JR. OFF THE BENCH TO BLOCK JAMES HARDEN WITH SECONDS TO PLAY!,” Bulls Talk tweeted after a crucial defensive play by Jones during the final moments of the game that helped preserved Chicago’s lead.

Twitter user @bulls_pain is also loving the fact that the Bulls have won both of their last two games that went to double overtime: “BACK TO BACK DOUBLE OT WINS AND WE BEAT EMBIID 🔥🔥”

Chicago took down the Minnesota Timberwolves via a double-OT 139-131 home win last Friday before beating the Miami Heat on Saturday, 113-99.

Stephen Noh, meanwhile, pointed out an interesting fact about the game: “Bulls-Sixers is the first time all season that a game has gone into OT and both teams have failed to crack 100 points.”

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points, albeit in a salty 8-for-20 shooting from the field. He did go 8-for-10 from the foul line, though, and also added seven assists,m three steals, and a block in 47 minutes. DeMar DeRozan chipped in 25 points on 10-for-22 shooting with eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block in 46 minutes. Chicago weathered the outburst of Joel Embiid, who finished with a game-high 37 points along with 16 boards.

Up next for the Bulls is another game against the Sixers on Wednesday at home.