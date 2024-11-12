“A lot was carelessness, driving into areas there was no reason to drive into,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after the game, according to an article from NBA.com. “We were kind of playing uphill with the numbers of turnovers we had, deflected passes, driving where we don’t need to be driving. It was more in the half court we turned it over. They are long and athletic and switch. We are trying to play fast inside the half court; (that’s) the best (way) to get bodies off us physically. But that requires the guy with the ball to make good decisions and be sound. There were too many passes that just weren’t there. For some of our younger guys it’s decision making, but it’s not all the young guys as Coby and Josh (Giddey combined for) nine. It all comes down to decision making, having a split second to make a decision whether to pass or shoot it or drive it. At times when we are making those decisions we are going to have to go through some growing pains of what plays we can make and not make.”

Billy Donovan did see a lot of good things happen from his team during the game, but he knows that a lot of their own mistakes cost them this one.

“We really competed and played hard and did a lot of really, really good things,” Donovan said. “But a lot was self inflicted.”

Zach LaVine continues to be a bright spot

This is a big season for Zach LaVine as last year was a tough one riddled with injuries and trade rumors. He knows how important this year is, and he has been good so far. Last night was much of the same as he finished the game with 26 points to lead the Bulls.

“He’s been great,” Billy Donovan said. “I think he’s playing really, really well; a big part of it has been his health. He’s tried to take on defensive challenges every game and as fast as we are playing and him having to defend a lot of times the other team’s best perimeter player, that’s a lot. I think he’s given the group and myself as a coach everything he has. I thought he played a great all around game. I thought he was very efficient and played very effectively on both ends.”

The Bulls will look to bounce back from this loss on Wednesday as they will hit the road to take on the New York Knicks. The two teams will tip at 7:30 ET from Madison Square Garden.