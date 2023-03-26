The Chicago Bulls continued to play improved basketball in their 118-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, but head coach Billy Donovan took issue with the referees after Nikola Vucevic was ejected in the second quarter.

Donovan said he didn’t understand how the officials had the right to toss Vucevic since he was speaking in Serbian. “I don’t know how you can T him up when he’s talking Serbian. He could’ve been asking them out to dinner.”

Vucevic was ejected in the second quarter with two quick technical fouls when he argued a call against him.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points to lead the Bulls to the victory, while DeMar DeRozan chipped in with 17 points. The Bulls have won 7 of their last 9 games, and the victory ended a Los Angeles 3-game winning streak.

The game marked the return of LeBron James to the Lakers lineup. He scored 19 points coming off the bench after sitting out the last 13 games because of foot soreness. There had been few updates during James’ absence and there had not been much notice that he would be playing against the Bulls.

The game also marked the return of Patrick Beverley, who was traded by the Lakers to the Bulls last month. Beverley has said that he wanted to do something to hurt the Lakers chances of making the playoffs, and he contributed 10 points and 5 assists. He also played hard-nosed defense against the Lakers, something that he has brought with him to the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic scored 4 points and contributed 2 rebounds in 15 minutes of action before he was thrown out of the game.