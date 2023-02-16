Bill Donovan and the Chicago Bulls absorbed yet another loss Wednesday night, as they fell prey to the Indiana Pacers on the road, 117-113. If the Bulls are looking for something to blame for their failure to stop the Pacers, then they can start with their perimeter defense.

Donovan spoke about it following the game.

“A lot of 3s they made in the second half, you gotta understand personnel,” the Bulls bench boss said, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. “Not to show any disrespect to anybody on their team, but you don’t want to be leaving Buddy Hield to rotate to somebody that’s not Buddy Hield.”

Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 27 points on the strength of a stellar 6-for-10 shooting from behind the arc. He went 8-for-12 from the field in the entire game. But Hield was far from the only headache for the Bulls, with Aaron Nesmith and Chris Duarte combining for eight 3-pointers. Overall, the Pacers toyed with the Bulls’ defense for 18 3-pointers on 43 attempts. With the Pacers feeling it from the 3-point region, they were able to erase Chicago’s lead that reached as high as 24 points in the first half.

The Bulls have now lost five games in a row, with their last chance to end that skid before the All-Star break coming this Thursday night when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

At 26-32, the Bulls have more than just their 3-point defense to fix to start gaining ground again in the Easter Conference standings.