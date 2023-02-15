Wednesday night in the NBA will feature the Indiana Pacers (25-34) hoping to end their five-game losing skid as they host the Chicago Bulls (26-31) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Bulls-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls have a 3-4 record this February. They hope to avenge the Pacers in their previous match-up last January, where the bulls surrendered a 16-point first-half lead which led to a 116-110 loss.

The Pacers face the Bulls as they push their way into the play-in spots of the Eastern Conference. The Pacers have welcomed back Tyrese Haliburton after a long injury bout, but they only got one win since his return.

Here are the Bulls-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Pacers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +2.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Pacers

TV: Bally Sports – Indiana, NBC Sports – Chicago

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Bulls post a 26-31 record this season, placing them third in the Central Division and 11th in the Eastern Conference. It has been an up-and-down season for Billy Donovan and company, but the Bulls have shown resilience across 57 games played in this NBA campaign.

The Bulls rank fifth in free-throw shooting at 81.3%, sixth in field goal percentage at 48.8%, and sixth in defensive rebounds at 34.3 per game. The Bulls also record 42.8 total rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.6 steals, and 4.5 blocks per ball game.

The offensive duties of the Bulls are handed primarily to their two stars. All-Star snub DeMar DeRozan posts up 25.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and one steal per game, in addition to three double-doubles and six games of 14+ points this February. Zach LaVine is also holding up on his own, producing 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 47% shooting on the field. Nikola Vucevic is the team’s double-double monster, averaging 17.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

The Bulls’ rotation in the guard spots has been severely depleted. Aside from DeRozan, Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, and Lonzo Ball are out heading into this matchup. Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic are also questionable heading into this game.

The keys to winning for the Bulls here are to shut down the opposing point guards, make their mid-range shots, and continue hunting for fouls. The Bulls convert 81.3% of their charity stripe chances, which is good for a team that makes 18.2 out of 22.3 free-throw attempts.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers did not get a chance to end their four-game losing streak versus Utah, and they now sit three games behind the 10th-seeded Washington Wizards. Indy currently occupies the 12th spot in the East and fourth in the Central Division with a 25-34. The Pacers rank third in blocks (5.8), sixth in three-point makes (13.7) and assists (26.4), eighth in steals (8.0), and ninth in free-throw percentage (79.3). On average, the team produces 114.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, and 45.9% field goal shooting this season. Despite a 33-point start and 30-point, 12-assist performance by Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers failed to contain the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter. Bennedict Mathurin exploded for 21 points, Andrew Nesmith added 19, while Daniel Theis and Isiah Jackson also contributed 11 points each, but these were not enough to stop Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen, who each poured 29 points. The Pacers missed the services of Miles Turner, as they were outrebounded 46-32 by the Jazz, despite leading in steals (11-5) and blocks (7-3).

Indiana had an excellent start to the season but are now several games away from Play-off and Play-In contention. Turner and Theis are both questionable into this game, while Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen are still on G-League duties.

Aside from Haliburton, Turner, and Mathurin, Buddy Hield, Andrew Nembhard, and TJ McConnell are also expected to rack up 20+ minutes of gameplay. Their valuable shooting and passing skills will surely be optimized against a Bulls team that has a significant depletion in their guard rotation. Recent acquisitions George Hill, Jordan Nwora, and Serge Ibaka from the Bucks might also see time on the hardwood.

Indiana has the upside in three-point shooting in this match. Hield leads the league with 224 three-pointers sank, while Haliburton and Mathurin have chipped in 137 and 81 treys, respectively.

Final Bulls-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Bulls will be faced with backcourt troubles in their depth chart, as DeRozan, and possibly Dragic and Caruso will not suit up in this game. Meanwhile, the Pacers look to find the rhythm they once had as they are just 1-9 in their last 10 games. The Pacers will be able to cover the spread and win this game at home.

Final Bulls-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -2.5 (-110)