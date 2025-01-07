ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA trade deadline is just a month away as teams have until February 6th to make their trades. Two teams that have been at the forefront of trade rumors this season are the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns. Both the Bulls and the Suns are having similar seasons so far as Chicago is currently sitting at 16-19 and Phoenix is sitting at 15-18. One player for the Suns that has seen some trade rumors is Bradley Beal, and the Bulls are the betting favorite to land him.

“The Chicago Bulls are the favorites to land Bradley Beal, per @BovadaOfficial.” NBACentral said in a post.

Here the teams with the best odds to land Bradley Beal:

Chicago Bulls +350

New Orleans Pelicans +600

Sacramento Kings +600

Portland Trail Blazers +700

Detroit Pistons +750

Miami Heat +750

Brooklyn Nets +1200

Los Angeles Lakers +1400

Los Angeles Clippers +1800

Washington Wizards +2000

Beal has some extremely impressive scoring seasons during his career, but his numbers have been on the lower end this season. During two seasons with the Washington Wizards, Beal averaged over 30 PPG, but this season with the Suns, he is averaging just 17.8 PPG. He is also averaging 3.7 RPG and 3.1 APG.

Bradley Beal got his NBA career started back in 2012 and he started his career with the Wizards. Beal spent 11 seasons with Washington before joining the Suns ahead of the 2023-24 season, and this is his second year with the team.

It's going to be interesting to see how both of these teams navigate the trade deadline, and there is sure to be a lot of news regarding both in the next month. Both teams have similar records, but the situations are very different because of the personnel on each team.

There will be a lot of news around the NBA in the next month, and who knows, maybe Bradley Beal will be playing in the Windy City soon.