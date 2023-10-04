The Chicago Bulls are choosing to run it back with their core from the last two years. DeMar DeRozan and the rest of the team prepare for a year that hopefully brings positive change. Head coach Billy Donovan believes their new training camp approach will provide a spark.

The Bulls are holding their preseason training camp at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. It is Chicago's first remote training camp since Michael Jordan's second season.

Bulls training camp: New scene, better results?

Billy Donovan spoke on the significance of having a remote training camp. He began by acknowledging the team needed a change in scenery to bring different results.

“One of the things we talked about is we're bringing back the same group,” Donovan said via NBC Sports Chicago. “We have to do something different. We can't just do the same thing and expect everything to be fine.”

With a training camp away from the city of Chicago, the Bulls are building team chemistry by focusing on connections through activities and conversations.

DeMar DeRozan agrees. He said the Toronto Raptors did several remote training camps, and the trips allowed their team to engage in ways they would not have if they were just at home practicing. He emphasized, “And that carried over to the season as far as having each other's backs.”

While Michael Jordan's 1985 Bulls were not in their prime, they did make the playoffs at the end of the season. Perhaps the Bulls' new training camp will allow the team to improve chemistry and win more games.