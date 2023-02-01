Move over Micheal Jordan. There’s a new sheriff in town for the Chicago Bulls and his name is… Coby White?

Yup, you read that right. Coby White is now the new GOAT for the Bulls after he made history on Tuesday night. After hitting a seemingly run-of-the-mill three-pointer in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers, White became the faster player in franchise history to hit 500 career triples. Not even MJ could touch this record.

Well, to be fair, Jordan was never really known for his prowess beyond the arc. He wasn’t bad at all, but let’s just say that shooting from distance was not exactly His Airness’ strong suit. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that Michael Jordan is the first name that comes to mind whenever you talk about franchise records for the Bulls. Coby White just etched his name in team history with his amazing feat on Tuesday night.

For his part, White is no star, but he has proven to be a key part of the Bulls’ rotation. He’s no Stephen Curry either, but the fact that he’s achieved this record speaks volumes of the 22-year-old’s consistency from beyond the arc. In four years playing in Chicago, the 6-foot-5 combo guard has averaged 2.1 triples per game on a 35.8 percent clip. That’s not exactly mind-blowing, but the fact still remains that Coby White is now a Bulls record-holder.

For what it’s worth, White is currently in the final year of his current contract with Chicago. He’s going to be a free agent this summer, and it remains to be seen if he will still be with the Bulls next season.