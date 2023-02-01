The Chicago Bulls looked as though they were going to demolish Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers at home Tuesday night, as the host team erected a 19-point lead at one point in the second quarter when Zach LaVine buried a two-pointer off of an assist from Alex Caruso with 7:22 left in the first half.

Instead, the Bulls would squander that huge lead to end up losing the game 108-103 in what was yet another episode of a horror show for Chicago. According to Kevin Anderson, in just the first month of 2023 alone, the Bulls have already wasted ” leads of 21, 21, 19, and 16.”

From the final six minutes of the second quarter to the end of the third quarter, the Clippers outscored the Bulls, 51-38, with Paul George and Normal Powell scoring 16 and 15 points, respectively, during that span. Meanwhile, Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan managed just three points (all via free throws) and committed four turnovers during that stretch.

In the fourth quarter, Kawhi Leonard took over for the Clippers, scoring 12 of his team’s 23 points, while DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic, combined for only five field goals on 12 attempts with four turnovers. Vucevic finished the game with 23 points to lead all Chicago scorers, while DeRozan had 20 and LaVine 18.

With yet another loss, the Bulls have dropped to 23-27 and are now on the outside looking in of the Play-in Tournament in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago can pick the pieces up beginning this Thursday when the Bulls play the second leg of their four-game homestand against the Charlotte Hornets.