Contenders from the East and West meet in a showdown at the United Center. The Los Angeles Clippers (28-25) travel to take on the Chicago Bulls (23-26) in the first of two meeting between these teams this season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Clippers-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are having a great season this year and while they’d like their record to show for it more, the Clippers continue to establish themselves as a playoff team. They’re currently fourth in the Western Conference standings and in firm possession of a playoff spot heading into the All-Star Break. Before dropping their last game at Cleveland by 23 points, the Clippers were on a five-game winning streak and ultimately brought their record up past .500. They’ll look to keep momentum in this game against the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are having a sub-par season by their standards and would like to win some games and cushion their record to avoid being thrusted out of playoff contention. They’re currently on the bubble as the 10-seed and in a race as tight as the East’s, the Bulls can’t afford to put together anymore losing streaks. They’ve traded losing skids for winning clusters and their record shows for it. The Bulls will try to defend home court as they inch towards .500 with a win over the Clipper tonight.

Here are the Clippers-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Bulls Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -2.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Bulls

TV: Bally Sports SoCal, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to be plagued by the injury bug. When healthy, this team is capable of competing deep into the playoffs, as we’ve seen in recent years. However, when your best player in Kawhi Leonard only plays in half of your games, you won’t see the success you’re used to. Nevertheless, the Clippers find themselves in good standing and Leonard continues to be one of the premier players of the league when available.

Kawhi Leonard was especially good in their recent game against the Hawks where he scored 32 points on five made three-pointers, a season high for the Klaw. The Clippers perform especially well when they’re the favorited team, going 21-10 as such while going 7-15 as the underdogs. They should have Paul George back for this one, so the relatively healthy Clippers will hope to continue their recent success against this dangerous Bulls team.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Bulls season has gone a little something like: win three games, drop the next three, win two games, drop the next two. While they can win games in bunches, they’re losing them at a slightly higher rate. This will need to be a point of emphasis for the evolving Chicago Bulls as they hold on to the last see for any playoff chance. It’s been nice to see the stars of this Bulls team stay healthy this year. Demar Derozan and Zach LaVine have begun to carry this team on their backs with their scoring and will hope that their teammates can get involved and turn in a good performance tonight.

The Bulls are a better team at home than they are on the road, going 12-10 ATS in the United Center. The Bulls will also have an advantage over the Clippers with their average points per game, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage. With Derrick Jones probable to return in this one, the Bulls will look for Jones and Patrick Williams to help lift them to a win here against the Clippers.

Final Clippers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls will only be able to win this game if they play sound defensively. Your chances of winning are very slim if you choose to engage in a shootout against Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Look for the Bulls to dig their heels in defensively and just barely cover this spread at home.

Final Clippers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +2.5 (-110)