Some of the most magical runs in sports feature a vital source of motivation who may not even be an actual participant in the game. Think of Sister Jean with Loyola Chicago. Well, the Second City has a new off-court energizer in DeMar DeRozan’s nine-year-old daughter Diar. Though, scheduling conflicts might end her run of stardom before the Chicago Bulls’ crucial next game.

Ahead of Friday night’s NBA Play-In Tournament battle with the Miami Heat, DeRozan put on his NBA insider hat and revealed his daughter’s availability status for the must-win matchup.The now famous Diar shriek will not be echoed in the Kaseya Center, as school and her own basketball obligations will keep one of the NBA’s most recognizable fans occupied, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

DeMar DeRozan gave the official availability report for tonight: Diar DeRozan: OUT (School) (She also has her own basketball game) — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) April 14, 2023

It may sound silly to say, but this news will devastate many Bulls fans who are desperate for any boost they can get versus an always tough Heat team. Chicago is not even supposed to have made it this far, with their season being unexpectedly extended courtesy of 18 missed free throws by the Toronto Raptors- possibly caused by the screaming Diar DeRozan. Now, they will need grit, physicality and strong outings from their stars to survive Miami and leap into the NBA Playoffs.

Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan both delivered Wednesday night, scoring 39 and 23 points, respectively. They will need to stay sharp against the Heat’s strong defense. The Bulls (40-42) underwhelmed all season and have caused many to ponder if the team is headed toward a rebuild.

A Play-In victory could change the organization’s outlook enough to maybe hold the brakes on tearing everything down. It will have to come without Diar DeRozan, though, who now prepares for her own big game.