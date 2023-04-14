Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Diar DeRozan was arguably one of the Most Valuable Players for the Chicago Bulls in their Play-In win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night — and United Airlines wants to see the viral star at the team’s game against the Miami Heat on Friday.

“We need Diar in Miami!” the airline hilariously wrote on Twitter on Thursday night. “The flight’s on us.”

Diar certainly seemed to be a help for her father DeMar’s squad, as the nine-year-olds loud screaming during Toronto’s trips to the free throw line led to the team shooting an abysmal 18-for-36 in the contest.

Apparently, Diar talked DeMar into letting her skip a day of school to attend the game, where she sat courtside adjacent to the Chicago bench in Toronto.

Although DeMar DeRozan said he’s sending his daughter back to school, meaning she won’t be at Friday’s game against the Heat, United Airlines is doing all they can to get her to Florida.

“My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said, ‘Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?'” Bulls’ DeRozan said. “I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she’s in school back home.

But she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, ‘All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game.’ I’m glad I did. I owe her some money for sure.”

The good news for the Heat is that it looks like, even with United Airlines offering to pay for the flight, Diar won’t be at the game on Friday.

“Naw, she’s got to go back to school,” he told reporters after Chicago’s 109-105 win. “School first.”

Whether or not Diar DeRozan ends up making it to Chicago’s elimination game, the team has had Miami’s number this season, winning all three matchups between the two.

The winner of the game will secure the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, and a date with the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.