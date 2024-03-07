One thing that the Chicago Bulls have done a good job of this season is adapting on the fly. With the injuries that Chicago has had to deal with this year, adapting has been crucial. The Bulls have had to change lineups, give minutes to new players, etc. It's been a work in progress, but they have adjusted well. One duo that they have been going with more as of late is Andre Drummond and Nikola Vucevic, and it's been tough for teams to stop.
Having both bigs in the game at once has worked well for the Bulls recently. Andre Drummond has blossomed in recent weeks and has been playing well, and perhaps that has taken some of the weight off of Nikola Vucevic's shoulders. It has been working, and Drummond knows why.
“The math is very simple,” Drummond said after a recent win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to nba.com. “You’ve got two guys who are very good at rebounding, one historically being the best to ever do it. The other one is right behind. It makes it hard for teams. They have to make a decision, who are they going to block out; you’ve got to pick your poison.”
Drummond has been happy with the way he and Vucevic have been playing, and he is clearly very confident in his rebounding abilities as well.
With the amount of injuries that the Bulls are dealing with, you stick with whatever works, and those two on the floor at the once has been working. We'll see how much we see of it in the final few weeks of the regular season.