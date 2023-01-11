Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is set to miss his first game of the season on Wednesday, though it doesn’t look like he’ll be sidelined for long.

DeRozan suffered a quad injury during Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics, forcing the Bulls to sit him out in their showdown with the Washington Wizards. According to head coach Billy Donovan, DeRozan’s injury is not major, though there’s still discomfort in his leg.

“He still has some discomfort there. We don’t feel like it’s a major strain or a major tear or anything like that,” Donovan explained, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.

The Bulls haven’t provided an exact timetable for DeMar DeRozan’s return, but it is definitely good news that the issue isn’t serious. DeRozan is currently considered day-to-day, which is also a good sign for a potential return soon.

DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, all while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 88.7 percent from the free throw line. The Bulls swingman is struggling to make his long-distance shots–averaging 27.1 percent from deep–but he has remained Chicago’s best offensive weapon despite that.

In his absence, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are expected to carry much of the offensive load. Perhaps guards Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White could get more playing time as well as the Bulls try to fill the void on offense.

After the Wizards, the Bulls take a one-day break before taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hopefully by that time, DeRozan has progressed nicely in his recovery.