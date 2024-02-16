The Bulls have not had good luck in the injury department this season.

The All-Star break is here for the Chicago Bulls, and few teams need it more than they do. The Bulls have had to deal with numerous injuries this season, and it gets harder and harder to play when there aren't as many bodies to go out onto the floor. It has been tough sledding for Chicago, but considering the circumstances, they are doing fairly well this season.

After a rough start to the season, the Bulls enter the All-Star break with a 26-29 record. They are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, and they are in position to make the play-in tournament. The Bulls have the postseason on their mind, and it will be much easier to get there if they can stay healthy in their final 27 games.

Numerous players have gone down with injuries this season for the Bulls, and Zach LaVine has gotten the worst of it. He has been out with an injury twice, and he will now miss the remainder of the season due to surgery. He isn't the only that has had to miss time. It's been hard on the Bulls, and DeMar DeRozan recently broke down the harsh reality that they have faced.

“To go through everything we went through showed we are right there,” DeMar DeRozan said, according to an article from NBA.com. “Fatigued, being beat up, coming back with fresh minds and bodies we should be able to run off everything we need to run off. It’s been a toll on us all, playing with limited bodies, not knowing who was going to play, a lot of guys racking up a lot of minutes. Refresh the mind, get that eagerness and hunger to want to be back on the court. When we get back out there we should be ready to go.”

DeRozan knows that if the Bulls can stay healthy in their final 27 games, they can have a chance to get into the top-six and make the playoffs. That is the goal for this team.