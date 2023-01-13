DeMar DeRozan sat out the Chicago Bulls’ 100-97 loss against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night due to injury. The Bulls struggled without one of their best players in the mix, and they could now end up with the same fate on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. So, the big question now is this: Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

DeMar DeRozan injury status vs. Thunder

The official injury report has DeRozan listed as doubtful for Friday’s tilt with a right quadricep strain. The injury does not sound overly serious, but it could be dire enough to cause him to miss two straight contests for the Bulls. It sounds like it’s going to be a game-time decision for the five-time All-Star, which means that it’s possible that we don’t get confirmation of DeMar’s final status until moments before tip-off.

It is worth noting that Zach LaVine is also dealing with an injury, although he has been tagged a probable with a right hand contusion. Javonte Green, who recently underwent surgery on his right knee, is still out of commission.

The Thunder, on the other hand, have Aleksej Pokusevski, Ousmane Dieng, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl all out due to respective injuries.

The Bulls have lost back-to-back games and will be hoping to get DeRozan back on Friday to help them with this objective. At this point, however, it does not sound likely that he will be available. So, when it comes to the question of if DeMar DeRozan is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is probably not.