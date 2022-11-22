Published November 22, 2022

The Chicago Bulls have been dealing with drama as of late. Zach LaVine did not agree with Billy Donovan’s decision to bench him in a recent game. However, Chicago rebounded nicely with a victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday. DeMar DeRozan commented on LaVine’s strong performance in the win following the benching situation, per NBC Sports.

“He moved on,” DeRozan said. “Show me somebody who played 82 games and was perfect, who didn’t have a s****y game at some point. It happens. It’s part of the game. You can’t let that dictate who you are.”

DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points against Boston. Zach LaVine added 22 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. It was an impressive effort from a player who’s emerged as a star over the past couple of seasons.

However, he had previously endured a difficult game against the Orlando Magic which led to him getting benched late in the affair. LaVine did not hold back when asked about Donovan’s decision.

“I got to do a better job at the beginning of the game to make my shots, but you play a guy like me down the stretch,” LaVine said. “That’s what I do. Do I like the decision? No. Do I have to live with it? Yeah. Be ready to put my shoes on and play the next game.”

Donovan explained the Zach LaVine decision as well.

“He had a tough night shooting,” Donovan said, via K.C. Johnson of NBCS Chicago. “I thought that group fought their way back into the game.”

But it seems as if LaVine and the Bulls have moved on. They will look to continue building positive momentum following their big win over the Celtics.