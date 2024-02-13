Should the Bulls have made some moves at the NBA trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and one team that a lot of people were watching in terms of making moves was the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls had numerous trade rumors surrounding numerous players all season long. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Andre Drummond and more. Most of the rumors surrounding the Bulls involved LaVine, but he opted for season-ending surgery right before the deadline. That had to have affected the Bulls' strategy, and they ended up making zero moves.

Bulls fans are not happy about the team making zero moves before the trade deadline. It was certainly surprising to see because of all the rumors that have been happening this year, but Chicago is actually having a better season than most people were expecting. Bulls fans are still looking for more, but 26-28 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference isn't bad for how this team started the year.

Chicago has the postseason on their minds, and if the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament. The Bulls are looking to make a push to the playoffs, and that is ultimately the reason that the team didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.

“We didn't see anything that would make us better,” Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. “We would take a step back, which we didn't want. We want to compete for the playoffs.”

Did the Bulls make a mistake by not making any trade?

It's hard to answer this question and it's hard to say what the biggest mistake made at the trade deadline was for the Bulls because they didn't do anything. At the end of the day, trust the organization. This isn't what Bulls fans want to hear, and they also aren't going to agree with it, but it's clear that this team has gotten better as the season has gone on, and after that 5-14 start, they've been gelling well as a team. 26-28 has them in play-in tournament position, but they are better than their record. It wouldn't be surprising to see them climb up the standings a little bit before the end of the season.

We won't know for awhile whether or not the Bulls made a mistake by making no trades at the deadline, but all Chicago can do now is continue to improve and hope that they were right. They can show that they were if they can make a run to the playoffs this year. That would be a big step in the right direction for the Bulls.